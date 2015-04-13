Stewart interested in ECB role

The Surrey director of cricket insisted his focus is on his role at The Oval and he is yet to speak to anyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board about the position, which is to be introduced following the departure of Paul Downton as managing director.

Stewart’s fellow former England captains Andrew Strauss and Michael Vaughan have also been linked to the job.

The England head coach, Peter Moores, would report to the cricket director, but Stewart is among the potential candidates awaiting full clarity of the responsibilities of the position.

Vaughan and Strauss, too, have expressed a wish to learn the details of the job specification, which could come when incoming chairman Colin Graves starts work next month alongside new chief executive Tom Harrison.

“Until anyone sees the job spec – whether it’s Vaughan, myself, Straussy, whoever it may be – you can’t comment,” Stewart told Press Association Sport.

“All I’ve said is I’ve done everything that’s ever been asked of me as an England player and if England thought that I would be the right type of person for that role, whatever that role may be, then you’d be stupid not to look at it.

“I’m under contract here. (The) ECB would have to seek permission to speak to me via Surrey.

“This is a great job that I’m thoroughly enjoying here. I seriously think we’re going to be going places over the next few years. That’s what I’m concentrating on.

“I can’t underestimate what a great job this is. But you always want to be aware of other things that are going on.”

Asked if he had had any informal or preliminary discussions with the ECB hierarchy, Stewart added: “None whatsoever. My focus is very much here and if somebody from the ECB rings me I’ll take their phone call or meet them, but that hasn’t happened.”