Bolt braced for drastic career change

Usain Bolt is no longer a sprinter but he’s not following the conventional passage from athlete to commentator or coach.

Professional athletes lead an incredibly disciplined life during the years in which they compete.

At the core of their lifestyles are very strict eating habits.

With that mind, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Bolt has opted to enter the fast-food business in the UK now that he has called time on his sprinting career.

Yuh cyah afford to miss out on the wickedest Jerk round town!! Cool ambiance, great drinks, great food, it's time to catch up with friends. #UBTR #JamaicanStyle A post shared by Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

But is a surprise because not many have done this before.

Bolt’s last event was a disappointing meeting in London at the World Championships but he seems extremely excited about his new business venture in the UK.

The fast-food chain will be called Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records and the dishes look incredible. The brand already exists in Jamaica but is set to start doing business in the UK very shortly.

Have a lunch date? Stop by for a Thursday table for two! A post shared by Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

After a lifetime of eating salads, chicken, protein shakes and rice, what better to do with your spare time than eat burgers, chips, jerk and spring rolls?

Good luck Usain, you’ve got a lot of catching up to do.