Mumbai off the mark in IPL

Mumbai started well and were going at a run-rate of eight an over before Bangalore took a vital first wicket when Parthiv Patel chopped onto his stumps with the score 47-1.

Patel’s opening partner Lendl Simmons was racing along though and made 59 from 44 balls before becoming Yuzvendra Chahal’s second victim.

Mumbai continued to hit maximums as they set the Royal Challengers a huge target of 210 to win from their 20 overs, despite the best efforts of South Africa’s??David Wiese (4-33).

In response Bangalore had a very nervy start – Chris Gayle was dropped on the second ball of their innings by West Indian??compatriot Simmons at cover.

Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard then, bizarrely, put a bandage across his lips after the umpires reprimanded him for an onfield altercation with fellow Windies star Gayle.

Fielder Pollard confronted Gayle at the start of the third over, forcing Richard Illingworth and Vineet Kulkarni to intervene between the pair.

The all-rounder proceeded to go to the team dugout and paste tape over his mouth to show his displeasure over the on-field rap. It remains to be seen whether he would be punished further for his antics.

South Africa captain AB De Villiers clobbered a quickfire 41 for Bangalore, which included five fours and three sixes from just 11 balls, and compatriot Weise blasted 47 runs from 25.

However, their pair’s best efforts proved in vain as the run chase finished well short on 191-7 with Harbhajan Singh (3-27) the pick of the Indians’ bowlers.