Smith: Ward too good to refuse

Smith will return to the ring against the undefeated American in Oakland, California on June 20 after suffering back-to-back defeats to WBO champion Arthur Abraham.

???It???s a fight that Joe (Gallagher) mentioned to me a long time ago, it was just before I had another world title fight coming up so I obviously didn???t take it because I had a guaranteed world title fight,??? said Smith on Sky Sports News HQ.

???But it was always a possibility and Andre Ward is a great fighter. He???s the best in the division and the chance to get in the ring and try and upset the apple cart and try and beat him, it???s a massive chance.

???It???s one that I would never say no to.???

Smith???s trainer, Joe Gallagher, is also looking forward to the fight and the chance to go up against Ward???s trainer Virgil Hunter.

???Definitely,??? said Gallagher. ???Andre Ward has been out of the ring for nearly two years, people view him as possibly the one to be called the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

???For Paul, it???s the opportunity to pit himself against the best in the world and for me as a trainer to pit myself against Virgil Hunter, who many see as very good trainer in world boxing.

???So I???m really looking forward to it, it???s another challenge, but I???m always the optimist and don???t rule out Paul Smith causing an upset.???