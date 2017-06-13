Vakatawa to re-join Racing 92

According to reports in France, star winger Virimi Vakatawa is set to return to full-time XVs action with Racing 92.

Vakatawa, contracted by the FFR and turning out for the Sevens and XVs side, has not played club rugby since being let go by Racing in 2014, before making his name in Sevens.

L'Equipe now report that a deal has been made for Vakatawa to be released by the FFR to be part of Racing's squad for the 2017/2018 Top 14 season.

Vakatawa, 25, has scored six tries in 13 Tests and is currently on tour with France in South Africa. Offers were also made by Pau and Lyon to acquire his services, but a return home makes sense.

He will still be involved with the France Sevens set-up both leading up to and including the 2018 Sevens World Cup next July.