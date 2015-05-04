Clinical Kolkata up to third

The reigning champions??? second victory in three games propelled them up to third in the table and onto 11 points, three clear of Sunrisers, who drop a spot to sixth after??their two-match winning streak came to an end in convincing style at Eden Gardens.

Knight Riders restricted Hyderabad to 132-9 thanks in large part to Umesh Yadav???s double-wicket first over and some frugal spin bowling, after thirty-odds from Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan had helped the men in purple and gold post a total of 167-7.

Openers Gambhir and Uthappa put on a brisk stand of 57 for Kolkata, before Gambhir (31 from 23) top-edged Karn Sharma down Eoin Morgan???s throat at deep midwicket early in the seventh over.

Sunrisers skipper David Warner then pouched a blinding catch at cover to dismiss Uthappa (30 from 27) while Pandey (33 from 26) gifted the visitors a wicket, run out attempting a single that was never on having clumped two huge sixes down the ground.

The potentially-destructive Andre Russell (1) and Ryan ten Doeschate (8) came and went as Sharma, Bipul Sharma and Moises Henriques strangled the rate, but Pathan (30no from 19) put timber to ball in the closing stages to push up the Knight Riders??? total.

A hirsute Dale Steyn went wicketless and shipped 37 runs from his four-over stint but Kolkata paceman Yadav had no such travails, castling Warner (4) and Naman Ojha (0) at the start of Sunrisers??? reply with crackerjack swinging deliveries.

Hyderabad sunk to 29-3 in the fifth when Shikhar Dhawan (14) pulled Brad Hogg to square leg and although the multi-dimensional Henriques took a liking to Pathan ??? bludgeoning two sixes and four off the tweaker???s solitary over ??? Morgan???s run out for five, with the score on 55, set them back.

Portugal-born Henriques, an Australia international who will turn out for Surrey later in the season, lost partners regularly as twirlers Hogg (2-17) and Piyush Chawla (1-16) bowled stingy spells.

The all-rounder (41 from 33), who skippered Sydney Sixers to the final of the Big Bash League earlier this year, was eventually sent packing himself, misjudging a wrong ???un from countryman Hogg and plinking to Pandey at extra-cover.

Karn Sharma (32 from 20) then carted Johan Botha for three successive sixes in the 18th over but holed out to the South African shortly after as Hyderabad fell way short, Russell, who had earlier injured his shoulder trying ??? and failing ??? to prevent a boundary, also nabbing a wicket.