England squad named for Argentina

Eddie Jones has named his England squad that will leave for Argentina on Monday June 3 for a two-match series against Los Pumas.

England will play Argentina at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan on 10 June before travelling to Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez, Santa Fe for a rematch seven days later.

The squad is missing a number of experienced players who are part of the British & Irish Lions squad that headed off to New Zealand on Monday.

The coaching staff are waiting on a scan before making a decision on Sale winger Denny Solomona, who injured his foot in the training camp in Brighton. Harlequins' Marland Yarde has been called up as injury cover.

Auckland Blues fly-half Piers Francis will fly from New Zealand to join the group in the Argentinian capital next weekend after the last round of Super Rugby.

England Head Coach Eddie Jones said: "I'm really excited about this Test series in Argentina. It is a big opportunity for this group and we are going out there to win 2-0.

"The players who have been in camp over the last few weeks have done extremely well and the win against a Barbarians team full of top internationals yesterday is testament to the hard work they have put in."

"We are looking forward to a good week of preparation in London before we depart this weekend."

A youthful England side, featuring eight uncapped players, were forced to dig deep to win 28-14 against an experienced Barbarians team at Twickenham on Sunday. England play Argentina on June 10 and June 17.

The squad:

Forwards: Don Armand, Will Collier, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley (c), Nathan Hughes, Nick Isiekwe, Joe Launchbury, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Nick Schonert, Tommy Taylor, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Devoto, Nathan Earle, George Ford, Piers Francis, Sam James, Alex Lozowski, Harry Mallinder, Jack Maunder, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Denny Solomona, Marland Yarde