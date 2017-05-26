Positive news for Sexton, O’Brien

British and Irish Lions squad members Johnny Sexton and Sean O'Brien are both progressing well according to the Thursday's update.

Sexton underwent a Head Injury Assessment after Leinster's PRO12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets last Friday, with the Ireland veteran participating fully in training this week.

O'Brien was a late withdrawal from Leinster's matchday squad before facing the Scarlets and has been working with the Lions strength and conditioning staff in Ireland to get up to speed.

"Johnny has trained all week. He's absolutely fine," Lions assistant coach Andy Farrell told the BBC.

"Sean is nearly there, he's progressed really well. He's back to a bit of straight-line running. They're just managing him making sure that we don't break him down too early."

The Lions depart for New Zealand on Monday after the conclusion of the Premiership and PRO12 seasons this weekend.