Conley leads Grizzlies to victory

With all eyes on the Warriors’ newly-crowned MVP Steph Curry, the masked Conley, making his return to action following face surgery,??made his first four shots to get the Grizzlies going and a concerted defensive effort helped them ride out a 97-90 victory at ORACLE Arena.

Golden State’s 21-game home winning streak came to an end as Zach Randolph had 20 points and seven rebounds for Memphis, with Marc Gasol and Courtney Lee adding 15 points each for the visitors.

In Tuesday’s other game, DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points as the Atlanta Hawks evened their Eastern Conference series against the Washington Wizards with a 106-90 win at Philips Arena.