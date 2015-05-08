Hull City v Burnley preview

Diame, who has been sidelined since September with the exception of two brief substitute appearances last month, will undergo an operation in France on Tuesday.

Tigers boss Steve Bruce must decide whether to hand striker Nikica Jelavic a starting place for their crucial relegation clash against Burnley at the KC Stadium, while Jake Livermore faces a late test on his injured ankle.

Relegation-threatened Burnley have defender Michael Duff available after his red card against West Ham last week was rescinded.

Striker Sam Vokes is rated “touch and go” by manager Sean Dyche due to a minor hip and thigh injury.

Defender Kevin Long and midfielder Dean Marney are both long-term absentees with knee injuries.