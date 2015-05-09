Hain holds off Worcestershire

The hosts suffered a poor morning; three wickets down for 53 runs, most of which were made by Ireland???s William Porterfield (29), from 23 overs.

Joe Leach (5-68) had torn into Warwickshire???s openers from the off and put them in real trouble, taking the skipper Varun Chopper (3) and fellow opener Ian Westwood (8) within 10 overs before picking up three more scalps before the day was done.

But Evans managed to hold him off for a solid 50 from 133 balls before the 19-year-old Hain seriously impressed for an even better knock of 82 from 166 that had Warwickshire 215-6 by mid-afternoon.

Right-arm seamer Leach won out in the end, trapping Hain lbw with 15 overs of the day left, and then Charlie Morris picked up a further two wickets, Rikki Clarke (37) and Jeetan Patel (9), before the end after what had seemed like an expensive day for him.

Worcestershire???s three-seam attack of Leach, Morris and Jack Shantry had bowled Somerset out for 90 last week and they could well have done the same in Birmingham had it now been for the yougster???s Hain???s fearless display.??