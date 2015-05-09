Jaguars lose Fowler to knee injury

Fowler, the University of Florida pass-rusher, was the third overall pick in the recent NFL draft but is unlikely to see the field all season after suffering the injury during his first day of practice with the Jags.

He left the field on a medical cart after going down during 11-on-11 drills and clutching at his left knee.

A statement on the team’s website read: “(Fowler) was rushing the passer in a team drill, and though he was being blocked by tryout right tackle Watts Dantzler, there didn’t appear to be significant contact between the players.

“He left the field with the help of trainers. He did not appear to be putting significant weight on the leg.

“Trainers attended to Fowler before he was taken inside EverBank Field – which is adjacent to the team’s practice fields – on a cart.”

Dantzler told ESPN: “I went to apologise to him and he was like, ‘You’re good, man. It’s just football’.”

It continues the Jaguars’ bad run with their first-round draft picks in recent years.

The flashes of promise shown by Blake Bortles last season were in contrast to the performances of his fellow quarterback Blaine Gabbert, taken with the 10th overall pick in 2011 and 2013 left tackle Luke Joeckel, while 2012 pick Justin Blackmon has not played since November 2013 after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.