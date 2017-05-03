Haskell “obviously wasn’t good enough” for Lions

Wasps and England flanker James Haskell has conceded that he "obviously wasn't good enough" to make the Lions tour after missing out on the squad.

Haskell missed a large part of the season with a foot injury but was outstanding during England's Six Nations run and tour of Australia last year, putting him in contention.

Neither Haskell or his England back row colleague Chris Robshaw were named in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad, with Haskell's Wasps team-mate Joe Launchbury also missing out.

Reflecting on not making the squad, Haskell was philosophical and conceded that like in 2009 he was simply not meant to be a Lion.

"I thought I played well in the Six Nations and put myself out there," Haskell told Sky Sports.

"The Lions for me is the pinnacle of every rugby player's career and it's the difference between being a good player and a great player.

"I obviously wasn't good enough. I've tried my best every year (the Lions toured). In 2009, I had an opportunity, this year I had an opportunity.

"In 2013 I wasn't in contention, so I wasn't meant to be a Lion. A lot of people, like myself, are always out of arm's reach."

Haskell's focus has now turned towards the next Rugby World Cup in 2019 with England, when he will be 34, along with a busy end-of-season run-in for Wasps who are bidding to win a first Premiership crown since 2008.

"I didn't think I was going to go (on the Lions tour) but it was still difficult," he added.

"I was disappointed but I'm done with it. If something happens, then I'll be in the mix, but I'd rather focus on Wasps and on the England stuff.

"Long term, of course I would love to go to another World Cup. That would be the dream."