Ben Ryan honoured with commemorative coin in Fiji

Ben Ryan’s contribution to Fiji’s success at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has been honoured with the release of a commemorative 50 cent coin in that country.

Ryan guided Fiji's Men’s Sevens side to a Sevens World Series title before going to Rio and winning the country’s first-ever Olympic medal by taking gold against Great Britain.

The Englishman then stepped down from his role and was widely celebrated back in Fiji.

Ryan revealed the news of the commemorative coin on his Twitter page.