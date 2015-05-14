Arthur interest in England job

Andrew Strauss??? first act after his appointment as director of English cricket was to sack former coach Peter Moores and Strauss has since revealed Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie is in the frame to replace him.

And Arthur insists the vacant job is a ???wonderful opportunity??? for the right candidate.

???I think what England needs is someone to take things by the scruff of the neck and lead the team,??? Arthur told the BBC.

???The team is looking for leadership and direction. The team is looking for stability. ??

???Anybody who can do that right now for England will have a really good chance of success. I think it???s a wonderful opportunity for a coach.???

Asked whether he would be interested in taking the position, Arthur said: ???To be honest I???d certainly listen to it and have a conversation around it.???

The 46-year-old also believes England are a more competitive team with Kevin Pietersen in it.

???Without a doubt England are a weaker team without Kevin Pietersen,??? he said. ???Certainly England are a weaker team without having Kevin Pietersen in their top six.???