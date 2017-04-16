NHL Wrap: Maple Leafs even series with Capitals in double-overtime thriller

The Maple Leafs and Capitals are heading to Toronto with their NHL opening-round playoff series tied at one game apiece.

After Game 1 needed overtime to decide a winner on April 13, Saturday’s Game 2 needed two overtimes. And this time, it was the Leafs who came away with the dramatic victory.

The hero was one of Toronto’s plethora of rookie forwards, Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the first two playoff goals of his career in the 4-3 Leafs win. Kapanen found the back of the net in double-OT thanks to a sick setup via a no-look pass from Brian Boyle behind the Washington net.

Double OT goal goes to @kasperikapanen1, but ALL the credit to @BriBrows22 on the beauty dish. WOW! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ehPHS6RcgK — NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2017

The Leafs have put up a tough fight against the Capitals – the league’s best team during the regular season – through the first two games of this series. Stealing a game on the road and grabbing some momentum is huge for the young group as they head north for Game 3.

In other playoff action, Pekka Rinne made 30 saves for a second straight shutout and picked up two assists, to help Nashville to a 5-0 rout of Chicago and a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Ryan Johansen hit a goal and two assists as the Predators added a dominant performance to their 1-0 victory in Game 1.

In Ottawa, Dion Phaneuf set up two goals and then scored at 1:59 of overtime as the Senators edged the Boston Bruins 4-3 to tie their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series 1-1.

All the results from Saturday in the NHL playoffs:

Boston Bruins 3-4 Ottawa Senators (OT) (Game 2, Series tied at 1-1)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Washington Capitals (OT2) (Game 2, Series tied at 1-1)

Nashville Predators 5-0 Chicago Blackhawks (Nashville lead series 2-0)

Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Calgary Flames (Anaheim leads series 2-0)