Bittersweet win for Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens hammered the New York Rangers 5-1 in the battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference but it came at a price.

Goaltender Carey Price, who was last season's NHL MVP, was forced off at the start of the third period, with coach Michel Therrien confirming the goalie was struggling with the same injury that sidelined him for eight games earlier this month.

The Canadiens overcame the loss of Price to inflict a heaviest defeat of the season on the Rangers, who had won their previous nine home games.

Devante Smith-Pelly scored twice and Sven Andrighetto, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty once each for Montreal, with Rick Nash netting the Rangers' only goal.

The St. Louis Blues, second in the Western Conference, continued their inconsistent form, going down 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal after Sidney Crosby (two) and Ben Lovejoy had exchanged goals with Paul Stastny, Robby Fabbri and Alex Pietrangelo.

Boston were also celebrating an overtime victory on Wednesday night – their fourth in a row – with Frank Vatrano's second goal of the game edging the Bruins to a 3-2 success against the Detroit Red Wings, for whom Pavel Datsyuk scored his 300th career goal.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 after three rounds of a shoot-out, Valtteri Filppula scoring the game-clinching goal to give his side a third straight win.

The Washington Capitals are also on a three-game winning run after seeing off the Winnipeg Jets 5-3, while Antoine Vermette scored twice to help the Arizona Coyotes down the Anaheim Ducks 4-2.

Shane Prince scored a double as the Ottawa Senators made it four wins in a row with a 5-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche.

Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators ended a franchise-record scoring drought on their way to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild by the same scoreline and the New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1.

The Columbus Blue Jackets edged past the New Jersey Devils 2-1, the Carolina Hurricanes were 4-1 victors against the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks enjoyed a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.