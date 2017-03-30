Maestri hit with €30,000 fine

Yoann Maestri, the France lock forward and vice-captain, appeared at a Six Nations disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old appeared having been charged with misconduct by the Six Nations Disciplinary Officer in respect of comments made to representatives of the media about match officials (and in particular Wayne Barnes) shortly after the Six Nations match between France and Wales at Stade de France on Saturday, March 18.

The independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Roger Morris (Wales), along with Achille Reali (Italy) and David Martin (Ireland) reviewed all of the evidence (including the media articles written after the comments were made) and heard submissions from and on behalf of, respectively, the Disciplinary Officer and Maestri.

Maestri accepted that he had committed an act of misconduct and openly apologised for making the comments.

The Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of €30,000, with one half (€15,000) payable within 30 days, and one half (€15,000) suspended until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Disciplinary Committee also ordered Mr Maestri to pay Six Nations' legal costs.