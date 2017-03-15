Stridgeon to join Wales full-time

Wales have announced the appointment of Paul Stridgeon on a permanent basis as National Physical Performance Manager after the Lions tour.

Stridgeon, who first linked up with Wales on a consultancy basis ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will now lead the physical performance department on a full-time basis.

The highly respected and experienced fitness expert will link up with the WRU following the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, for which he is Head of Strength and Conditioning.

The former Freestyle Wrestler who represented England at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, has toured with the British and Irish Lions in both 2009 and 2013 and worked with England before his current role with Toulon rugby club. His rugby experience stretches further back to his time at Wasps alongside Warren Gatland, where the pair won both European and domestic titles.

Stridgeon's role will see him lead an experienced and renowned physical performance department based at the WRU National Centre of Excellence.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Welsh Rugby Union on a full-time basis," said Stridgeon.

"I have enjoyed my time with Wales immensely since linking up in 2015 and I'm excited by the opportunity this role presents.

"Wales have a great management team, state-of-the-art facilities and world-class players and I'm looking forward to getting to work later this summer."

Speaking about the appointment Warren Gatland added: "Paul's appointment is fantastic for Welsh Rugby and I'm delighted that we have been able to secure his services.

"Paul is one of the very best sports conditioners, with vast experience. I have worked alongside him in a number of roles and his impact with Wales since 2015 has been noticeable. This appointment builds on that and he complements the department and management team well and will be a huge asset to us as we continue to drive forward."