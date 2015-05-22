Chelsea v Sunderland preview

Hazard is a doubt for the champions after undergoing emergency dental surgery to remove his wisdom teeth.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas is suspended following his dismissal in Monday night’s loss at West Brom, while goalkeeper Petr Cech (calf) is a doubt.

Striker Diego Costa is expected to start a second successive game after recovering from his hamstring problem, but Kurt Zouma (knee), Ramires (kidney) and Oscar (thigh) are out.

Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon misses out after he damaged a knee in Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal which secured the club’s top-flight status.

He could be joined by striker Danny Graham, who is nursing an ankle problem.

Midfielder Sebastian Larsson, who finished the game at the Emirates Stadium limping, is fit, but defender Wes Brown and midfielders Liam Bridcutt and Jordi Gomez (all knee) remain on the sidelines.