Jones keen to end England’s winning streak

Scotland centre Huw Jones is keen to ruin England’s bid to equal New Zealand’s world-record winning streak at Twickenham on Saturday.

England are chasing their 18th consecutive Test win this weekend but Jones revealed that Scotland's players are highly motivated to prevent that from happening.

"It's not so much daunting, it's quite exciting," he told Sporting Life.

"It's a massive opportunity. That's one of the big incentives, to stop their run.

"They have done really well to get to this point but I wouldn't say it's daunting. It's quite exciting to have that opportunity. That is the end goal, we want to win the game, and winning the game will end their run.

"We will be thinking about that, obviously it won't be our sole focus, we will be looking at the tactical side of it and what we can do, it's not just going to be motivational and emotional. But that is what we want to do."

Scotland have made a fine start to their Six Nations campaign, beating Ireland and Wales and they suffered a narrow defeat to France – in their three Six Nations matches.

Jones, who made his Test debut against Japan last summer, attributes his country's impressive performances to a different mind set.

"There's just an extra bit of positivity," he said.

"We have still got the same hunger we had at the beginning of the tournament.

"We set our goals, we didn't shout about it, but we knew what we wanted to do. We have had two good wins but we are looking to kick on now. There is a lot of enthusiasm and the hunger is still there. The camp is more positive."