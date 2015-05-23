Froch nears retirement decision

The 37-year-old from Nottingham has been out of action for nearly a year since his second victory over George Groves at Wembley Stadium and recently gave up his WBA super-middleweight world title.

Retirement is an option for Froch but there is also a potential showdown with middleweight king Gennady Golovkin, a fight which he says he would relish after his promoter Eddie Hearn opened talks.

When asked if he had decided which route he was going to take, Froch said: ???It???s very close. You could literally take a coin out of your pocket, flip it call heads or tails, and there???s your decision. I literally, hand on heart, do not know.

???I have got a meeting next week with Eddie Hearn and Rob McCracken ??? my coach since day one as a professional ??? and I am going to speak to Rachel ?????my partner ?????and I am going to make a decision based on facts and based on options that they are going to put in front of me.

???And as soon as I know that decision I am going to be making an announcement, probably in early June. I???ll be letting everybody know what I am going to do, but I am happy to fight again if the options are right and I am quite happy to retire as well.

???I need to get the weight of the world off my shoulders and I owe it to the boxing fans.???

Golovkin boasts a perfect 33-0 record with 30 of those wins coming by knockout, but he would have to step up to super-middleweight to take on Froch, who has no concerns about the Kazakh???s power.

Froch added: ???I???ve said before I will fight anybody. I think people just look at my resume and they know that I will fight anybody.

???I???ve fought the best in the world from Jean Pascal through to Mikkel Kessler and right up to pound-for-pound No 2 Andre Ward, I???ve boxed everybody.

???Golovkin? He doesn???t worry me, I fear no man. I???ll fight Golovkin if I box again, but it???s a big if.

???If I do end up fighting Golovkin I want to take his undefeated record off him. He???s a middleweight and I think I would be too strong for him and I think I will be able to take his punches a lot better than the middleweights have taken them ??? or not taken them.

???He???s a great fighter, a fantastic talent and a massive threat to anybody in the middleweight division, but we don???t know how he will fare at super-middleweight.

???Do I want to be the guy to try that out? Maybe, it???s quite exciting thinking this is the guy that everybody rates so highly and he is just despatching everybody with his power punches, what would happen?

???I have boxed Arthur Abraham. He was knocking everybody over at middleweight, I boxed him and it was 12-0 on rounds, so people were surprised by that, but not me.???