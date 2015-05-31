Falcao focused on Copa America

The Blues are said to be one of several clubs the Colombian international is talking to as he bids to get his career back on track after a poor season at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old returned to his parent club Monaco at the end of the Premier League season after United opted against turning his loan move permanent.

He is not expected to stay at Monaco, however, and Chelsea have been tipped to offer him a route back to the Premier League as a replacement for Didier Drogba.

However, the former Atletico Madrid hitman refused to give anything away when asked about his future, insisting he is focused on Colombia???s bid for glory at the Copa America.

He told AS: “Is my future at Monaco? Right now I???m thinking only about the Copa, there has been a lot of talk but I am relaxed about it. My agent is the one who takes care of all of that.”