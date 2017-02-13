Defeated Scotland count their wounded

Scotland have been left counting their injured players after their 22-16 Six Nations loss to France in Paris on Sunday.

Captain and scrum-half Greig Laidlaw injured his ankle in the 24th minute. As an exiled player, he now returns to his club, Gloucester, for further assessment during the bye week of the tournament.

Back row forwards John Barclay, and his replacement John Hardie, both sustained head knocks in the game and are subject to the completion of the Health Impact Assessment (HIA) process.

Barclay also requires further assessment on a shoulder injury, the management of which – this week – will take place at his club, Scarlets.

Centre Alex Dunbar passed his HIA 1 during the match but developed some symptoms, possibly in keeping with a concussion, after the match. Hooker Fraser Brown also came off for an HIA and didn’t return field of play.

Both players will now be treated as a concussion and will be subject to the graduated return to play protocol.

Josh Strauss sustained a heavy blow to his flank and will require further care and assessment.