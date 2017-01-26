Salah: Qualifying was the aim

Egypt and Roma forward Mohamed Salah insists that his winning goal against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations wasn't as important as their progression to the quarter-finals.

Salah's first-half strike was enough to condemn the Black Stars to their first defeat of the tournament, subsequently setting up a tie against DR Congo for their quarter-final clash.

The match-winner revealed his delight at the Pharaohs' progression to the next round of the competition, where they will face Morocco on Sunday at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

"Beating Ghana and qualifying to the next round as Group D leaders is more important than me scoring a goal," he told On Sport TV channel in post-match comments.

"All the players gave good efforts during the game so we can win this match and make our fans in Egypt happy," he concluded.

Salah who has netted 30 goals in 50 appearances since making his debut for the national team in 2011 will be hoping that his exploits can lead Egypt to their eight AFCON title.