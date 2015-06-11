Dellavedova released from hospital

The Australian was a key factor in the Cavs' 96-91 win over the Golden State Warriors, but paid for it with his health after suffering severe cramping which resulted in him being placed on an IV drip before heading to hospital for further treatment.

However, having left hospital late on Tuesday night, Dellavedova is expected to be fit to take part in Game 4 on Thursday.

“I just cramped up a little bit and they thought the best form of recovery was to go to the hospital for a little bit, get an IV,” Dellevedova told ESPN.

“So, I’m feeling pretty good. I trust the medical staff here.”

He added: “I felt like a pushed the limit a few times. That’s the most tired I’ve been. I’m feeling good now, though.”

Dellavedova played 38 minutes of the Game 3 victory and scored 28 points, while also doing a phenomenal job in keeping Golden State kingpin Stephan Curry under wraps.