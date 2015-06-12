Taarabt leaves QPR to join Benfica

His departure from Loftus Road “by mutual consent” was confirmed in a statement from QPR on Friday. At the same time, Portuguese giants Benfica announced his arrival on their official Twitter page.

Taarabt said on Benfica’s television station: “It is a huge opportunity for me. When my agent told me Benfica were interested, I immediately said, ‘Yes, I’m ready to go.”

The 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder captained QPR to the Championship title in 2011, scoring 19 goals along the way, but could not transfer that stunning form to the top flight.

He fell out of favour under previous manager Harry Redknapp and was loaned out to Fulham and AC Milan during the 2013/14 season.

Last year Redknapp claimed Taarabt was “three stone overweight”, prompting the player to show off his torso in a bid to prove the veteran boss wrong.

But Taarabt, who joined Rangers from Tottenham in 2009, made just eight appearances last season as Rangers were relegated from the Premier League.

In total Taarabt played 164 times for the Hoops and scored 34 goals.