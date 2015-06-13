Rain quells India charge

Virat Kohli???s tourists declared overnight on 462-6 and had reduced the hosts to 111-3 shortly before lunch, Ravichandran Ashwin snaring two wickets and the returning Harbhajan Singh one.

But the rain bucketed down after that, as it has done for much of the Test, and with no more play possible after 11.50am local time, the contest now looks likely to peter out into a draw.

Ashwin (2-30) dismissed Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal (19) in the sixth over of the morning, tempting the left-hander to dance down the track and having him stumped by Wriddhiman Saha.

Iqbal, however, could take some consolation from notching the seven runs he needed to overtake Habibul Bashar (3026) as The Tigers??? leading Test-match run scorer, doing so in his 40th game.

Imrul Kayes (59no) was the pick of the Bangladesh batsmen, profiting from being dropped on 10 by Shikhar Dhawan in the slips to post his third Test half-century and first against India.

The 28-year-old put on 81 with Mominul Haque (30) for the second wicket, before the latter skewed Harbhajan (1-23) ??? playing in his first Test in over two years ??? to Umesh Yadav at mid-off in the 28th over.

Tigers skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (2) followed an over later, clipping Ashwin on to his pad and into the hands of Rohit Sharma at leg slip, Shakib Al Hasan (0no) joining Kayes before the deluge with the home team trailing by 351.