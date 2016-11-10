Brumbies bolster back-line stocks

The Brumbies have announced the boost of their attacking stocks with the signing of former Reds outside back Tom Banks.

Banks was a stand-out member of the Queensland Country side in the 2016 National Rugby Championship (NRC), including putting in a superb individual performance in a clash with the University of Canberra Vikings crossing for a brace of tries against the local side.

He will bring added pace and power to the Brumbies back division following his two Super Rugby Caps with the Queensland Reds.

“We are delighted to sign a player of the quality of Tom for the 2017 Super Rugby season,” said Brumbies Coach Stephen Larkham.

“Tom has the ideal attributes we look for in a Brumbies player. He is young, strong in defence and attack and hungry to make his mark at the Super Rugby level.

“I am sure that the Brumbies fans will enjoy following Tom’s development with interest. He joins a number of players who are ready to impress in 2017.”

Banks enjoyed a rapid rise through the Queensland representative ranks since storming onto the club scene in the Queensland Premier Grade with the University of Queensland in 2013.

Selected for Queensland U20 a year later, whilst part of the Reds wider training squad, Banks went on to make his Super Rugby debut in 2015 as a late replacement in the Round 5 clash against the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium, a match that the Brumbies won 29-0.

2016 was undoubtedly a breakthrough season for the talented 22-year-old who made his run-on debut for the Reds against the Rebels, culminating a year in which he was particularly impressive for both the University of Queensland and for Queensland Country in the NRC.

“I am excited by the prospect of teaming up with the Brumbies for the 2017 Super Rugby season,” said Banks.

“They are a quality team with a knowledgeable coaching staff and are the perfect fit for me at this stage of my career. The Brumbies have a really good playing style and I have heard that they have a great bunch of boys.

“The Club is renowned for developing players and I am looking forward to working with Stephen [Larkham] and his coaching staff and what they can teach me.

“There are a number of established players in the Brumbies ranks, and I have a lot to prove in pre-season, but I am looking forward to the challenge and ready to put my best foot forward and see what I can achieve.”

Born in Brisbane, Banks is a former Queensland Schoolboy Representative and has earned 11 caps for Queensland Country in the NRC. He will drive from Brisbane to Canberra this Friday, a trip of close on fifteen hours, to be in the nation’s Capital for the first week of pre-season.