‘We need to train with intensity’ – Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says that his side needs to depth to topple to the Springboks for the first time since 2006.

Jones, who announced his squad for the November Tests, says that he has focussed on depth in key positions and that they need victory won't come without lots of practice.

"Well there's nothing to change. We want to train with intensity and injuries are part of rugby," Jones told the Belfast Telegraph.

"No one likes to see players get injured but we're playing South Africa so we need to train with intensity to beat them. We haven't beaten them since 2006.

"History shows that when you're preparing for a World Cup you need depth down to four and five in all positions.

"Stephen Donald was out whitebaiting and then kicked the winning goal in a World Cup final for New Zealand wearing a jersey that was too small. That's the sort of depth you need.

"You never like to see players get injured but it presents opportunities for other guys to come forward."