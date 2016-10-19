Top 5 unusual Asian Sports

What are Sepak Takraw, Bo-taoshi and Buzkashi? Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the more unusual sports in Asia that you may not have heard of.

Sepak Takraw (Southeast Asia)

This game is popular in Southeast Asia in countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines and can only be described as volleyball played with your feet. The name comes from the Malay word “Sepak,” which literally means “kick” or “smash,” and the Thai word “Takraw,” which is the small rattan ball used in the game.

Played on a court of similar size to a badminton court with a net across the middle, the rules are simple. Players need to kick, or head the ball (you cannot use your hands or arms) over the net into your opponent’s side of the court. Your opponents then have three touches of the ball to return it.

It is an exciting game with skills that lend themselves well to soccer.

Kabaddi (South Asia/India)

Described as an Indian version of “tag,” this sport originated in India and is wildly popular in South Asia and gaining popularity in other parts of the world. The name ‘Kabaddi’ derives from a Tamil word meaning ‘holding hands’, and teamwork is vitally important. A game lasts for forty minutes, and sees two teams of seven players and five reserves try to outscore each other by getting their opponents out, either through a raid or a tackle.

A “raid” involves going to the opponent’s side of the court and trying to “tag’ a player and make it back to their own side, without being tackled or trapped. The team with the most points at the end of the forty minutes is declared the winner. The Kabaddi World Cup is currently in progress in the Indian city of Ahmedabad and features 16 teams from countries around the world.

Buzkashi (Central Asia/Afghanistan)



Played on horseback, this traditional Central Asian sport looks like an eastern variation of polo but with one major difference – instead of mallets and a ball, it is played with the carcass of a calf or goat. The name is derived from the Persian for “goat dragging,” which is fitting as the object of the game is to carry the carcass and deposit it in a scoring area in the other team’s half of the field.

The game was banned under the Taliban, but has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years with formal rules introduced by the Afghan Olympic Federation.

Bo-taoshi (Japan)

The name translates to “bring pole down” and it is an extremely rough game played by graduates at the National Defence Academy of Japan. The game involves 150 players divided into two teams of 75.

One team’s job is to defend a large wooden pole and keep it upright while the attacking teams objective is to lower the pole to a thirty-degree angle to the ground before the other team. The defending team is split into a number of defensive roles that include supporting the pole, and creating a barrier around the pole to defend from attackers. The result is an entertaining spectacle as the attackers springboard to try and jump over defenders before trying to drag the pole to the ground.

Pacu Jawi (Indonesia)

The event takes place each year in Sumatra to celebrate the end of the rice harvest. Pacu Jawi, or cow racing, involves the ‘jockey’ standing on a bamboo plough that is trapped between two oxen.

The jockey’s task is to remain on the plough as the cattle race across the paddy field, while urging them on and biting their tail to speed them up. The result is an exciting spectacle that resembles a primitive form of jet-skiing

Do you know of any unusual sports from other countries that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments.