Hourcade praises Twickenham experience

Argentina head coach Daniel Hourcade described playing the Wallabies at Twickenham as an honour after his side's defeat on Saturday.

Hosting the first-ever Rugby Championship match to be played overseas meant that Argentina sacrificed home advantage, but Hourcade was happy with the size of the crowd.

Despite an improved showing in the second half, Argentina's hopes were ultimately ended by a Dean Mumm interception try late on to leave them finishing bottom of the Rugby Championship.

"Our mistakes stopped us from scoring points, and we made mistakes which allowed them to score points," Hourcade said.

"It was a great experience. Playing here at Twickenham is really an honour, at the cathedral of rugby. There were a lot of people which is good.

"We will see if it is something for us to do again, but it was a good experience. There was a great motivation for us to play well here today."

Hourcade additionally expressed his frustrations with the scrums, saying: "If you analyse the game, there was only one scrum that could be played. All the others were penalties or free-kicks."

Signing off with a fifth defeat out of six, Hourcade admitted that the defeat at Twickenham would be tough to take given how long the Pumas were in the game for, a year on from losing the Rugby World Cup semi-final to Australia on the same ground.

"I thought we could have won the game. When you're able to feel that way, it hurts a little bit more than the other games."