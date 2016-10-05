Barbarians name quartet in squad

Taqele Naiyaravo, Wycliff Palu, Will Skelton and Andy Ellis are the first four members of the Barbarians squad named for November's games.

Coached by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans and former England centre Will Greenwood, the Baa-baas will take on South Africa at Wembley Stadium on November 5, before the Czech Republic in Prague on November 8 and Fiji at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on November 11.

The Barbarians have beaten the Springboks in their two most recent games, in 2007 and again in 2010, and will hope to make it three in a row when they meet again in 2016.