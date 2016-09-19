Best of the weekend – Sept 17-18

The Singapore Grand Prix provided its fair share of talking points, while UFC, the Evian Championship and football ensured there was something for everyone over this sporting weekend.



Nico in very good nick



Advantage Rosberg. The battle for the Formula 1 title took another turn as Nico Rosberg powered to an impressive win in Singapore, leaving a lethargic Lewis Hamilton in his wake.

In winning, the German became only the third driver to be victorious in his 200th race, and he now has an eight-point lead, as well as crucial momentum, to take to Malaysia at the end of the month.

Beware of the lizards!



Of all the things you expect to see on a Formula 1 track, a giant lizard isn’t usually high on the list, but that was what faced Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Saturday as he raced around the streets of Marina Bay.

"You came face to face with Godzilla then," Red Bull ? Close escape for this cold-blooded beast! ?? #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/of0kd9wU3G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2016

The lizard put on an impressive turn of pace to get off the track after the shocked Verstappen had passed by, the same cannot be said for the marshall who got caught on the track during the race!

Jose no longer special?



Oh, dear! Things are not going well for the Special One at Old Trafford. As if last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Pep’s cross-city rivals wasn’t bad enough. Mourinho followed it up with a Europa League defeat in Feyenoord and another loss at lowly Watford on Sunday.

The defeat, United’s first to Watford in more than 30 years, means Mourinho has now lost three consecutive games for the first time in 14 years and 14 of his last 32 games as a coach.

Has the special one also lost his magic touch?

Chun likes to win big



You’ve got to hand it to South Korea’s In Gee Chun. The girl likes to win big.

I just cannot thank you enough, everyone. Thank you Evian~ See you next year! Merci beaucoup!!!@LPGA @EvianChamp pic.twitter.com/oiOs9l8e47 — In Gee Chun (@ingeechun_dumbo) September 18, 2016

Chun won the Evian Championship on Sunday with a record-breaking 21-under par score to grab only her second career win on the LPGA.

What’s more impressive is that both wins have been in major championships, her only other win being the 2015 Women’s US Open.

Ko wins when she loses



Meanwhile, another Korean-born golfing prodigy, Lydia Ko, took home some silverware of her own at the weekend. Despite finishing tied for 43rd place in France, she still collected the 2016 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award for the most outstanding Major Championship record on the LPGA tour in 2016.

Well done, Lydia!

Michael Johnson back on track

UFC action over the weekend saw Michael Johnson earn a quick-fire victory over Dustin Poirier in Hidalgo, Texas, to get back on track following his loss to Nate Diaz late last year.

Johnson is now gunning for a rematch with Diaz.