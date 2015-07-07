Reports: Gasol to re-sign with Grizzlies

It is understood that the deal includes a player option that would allow Gasol to opt out and become a free agent in his fourth year.

Gasol has thus far rejected interest from other teams and appears committed to staying with the Grizzlies after a fantastic season which saw the franchise win 55 regular season games and progress to the Western Conference semi-finals.

In the seven seasons he has spent with the Grizzlies, Gasol has developed himself into one of the most elite big men in the league today. As a result, he was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, selected in the All-NBA First Team this year and the All-NBA Second Team in 2014, and been named an All-Star in 2012 and 2015.

Even though the Grizzlies have not managed to attract any free agents thus far, they will be delighted to have secured the services of Gasol for the next five years. As they have invested a large sum of money in Gasol, the Grizzlies will be hoping that the 30-year-old can match or better his averages from last season, which stand at 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.