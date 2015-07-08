Root century inspires England

Root put on 153 with Gary Ballance (61) and 84 with Ben Stokes (52) after being dropped second ball on nought by Brad Haddin, having come in with England wobbling on 43-3.

Dropped for the final Test of England???s 5-0 defeat in 2013/14, Root???s majestic 133 off 174 balls represented the perfect return to Ashes cricket.

He reached three figures off 118 balls, making it the sixth fastest Ashes century for England, while the knock also continued a prolific run of form in which the 24-year-old has scored almost 1,500 runs in his last 21 Test innings at an average of 85.4.

Root ??? who received treatment for a lower back problem as his innings wore on ??? strode to the wicket with England wobbling following the early departures of Adam Lyth (six), Alastair Cook (20) and Ian Bell (one) after opting to bat first under leaden skies.

Seamer Josh Hazlewood (3-70) struck first, turning around fellow Ashes debutant Lyth, David Warner grabbing a low chance in the gully, but it was spin that accounted for Cook as he attempted to cut Nathan Lyon only to edge through to Haddin.

One run later Ian Bell was on his way, trapped lbw by a full Mitchell Starc inswinger, extending his poor run of form to 56 runs in nine Test knocks.

England???s plight might have been worse as Root snicked a Starc yorker outside off stump to Haddin, but the wicketkeeper tried to snaffle the catch one-handed and put it down.

Root???s reprieve sparked him into life and he unfurled some eye-catching drives through the off-side to reach his half-century off 56 deliveries.

A rare scare came on 130-3, when Steve Smith ??? leading the side while Michael Clarke was briefly off the field ??? opted to review a not out lbw decision off Lyon???s bowling, replays showing the ball pitched a fraction outside leg.

Meanwhile Ballance, who averaged just nine in four innings against New Zealand earlier in the summer, dug in to reach his sixth Test fifty off 127 balls by square driving Mitchell Starc for four.

The left-hander stood firm against a testing spell of short bowling from Mitchell Johnson only to fall lbw a full Hazlewood delivery from around the wicket.

Root, who was twice dismissed within sight of a century by New Zealand on 98 and 84, moved into the nineties with a stinging square cut off Hazlewood for four before advancing to his second Ashes century with a driven four through the covers off the same bowler.

Embracing the spirit of the positive cricket played by England against the Black Caps, Stokes top-edged the first six of the series as he attempted to hook Johnson before advancing to strike Lyon the distance down the ground.

Root more than played his part as the fifty stand came up off 63 balls but was next to go as he was drawn into driving at a wider delivery from Starc, receiving a standing ovation for his efforts.

Stokes reached his fifty off 76 balls before he was bowled by a seaming Starc delivery as he looked to work to leg, the seamer subsequently leaving the field twice as he struggled with cramp.

England???s intent didn???t waver as Moeen Ali (26no) slog-swept Lyon for six as he plundered 13 off his first five balls and Jos Buttler (27 off 34 balls) ticked over at near enough a run-a-ball.

A thumping Moeen pull off Johnson in front of square brought up the 50 stand off just 51 balls but with stumps in sight Buttler clipped Hazlewood to wide mid-on in tame fashion, bringing Stuart Broad (0 not out) in to see out the day.