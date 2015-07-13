Rahman rewarded by Bangladesh

The 19-year-old has claimed 16 wickets in his first five matches – during which he steered the Tigers to a 2-1 win over India in June before helping his side thrash South Africa by seven wickets to level the three-match series.

He is the only new face in the 14-man squad for the first of two Tests against the Proteas which starts in Chittagong on July 21.

“He (Mustafizur) has already shown what he is capable of. He is probably the brightest find for us in recent times,” said chief selector Faruque Ahmed.

“He has been playing in all formats this season and we are confident he will adjust quickly to the demands of Test cricket.”

Faruque added Mohammad Mahmudullah’s return from injury will boost the home team.

“Mahmudullah’s return adds depth in the batting order and some vital experience. His off-spin can also be effective,” he said.

The second and final Test will be played in Dhaka from July 30.

Bangladesh Test squad: Rahim (capt), Iqbal, Kayes, Das, Haque, Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sarkar, Hossain, Islam, J Hossain, R Hossain, Shahid, Rahman.