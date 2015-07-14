Hatton: Froch one of the best

Hatton, who was a two-weight world champion and the darling of British boxing in the 2000s, has been particularly impressed by the attitude of ‘The Cobra’ (33-2-KO24), who has never dodged the big names in the super-middleweight division.

Hatton told Sky Sports: “Froch has to be up there with one of the best we’ve had.

“From my point of view, he’s what makes boxing good. He took on allcomers and didn’t shy away from a challenge. We’ve had champions who have won their title and chosen a few little easy defences. Froch boxed in the Super Six and then took on Lucian Bute.

“He’s similar to me – when I beat Tszyu, my next fight was Carlos Maussa for a world title, then up a weight to fight Luis Collazo for a world title then back down to fight Juan Urango for another world title.

“Carl Froch is made of the same stuff. He’s what makes us proud to be British and boxing fans love him because he’s got that no-fear factor and will fight anyone.”

Having ended his career with the famous knockout of George Groves in front of 80,000 at Wembley, the 38-year-old Froch has signed up to join Sky Sports’ boxing team as a pundit.

Trainer Joe Gallagher was equally effusive in his praise for Froch.

He told??Sky Sports: “When Froch lost to Andre Ward in the final, people thought it was over for him but he’s enjoyed an Indian summer with his career with great wins over Lucien Bute and then the high-profile wins over George Groves.

“Froch has fought the best in his era at super-middleweight and it’s a shame people compare him to Joe Calzaghe.

“I think Froch has been a fantastic ambassador for British boxing. He’ll have a great time watching back his fights and you have to remember he fought abroad in other people’s backyards too.

“He’s an old-school throwback and I think he ranks right up there as one of the very best.”