First Tour win for Van Avermaet

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looked like he almost had the beating of the Belgian, but had to settle for yet another second place, while Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) crossed the line in third.

"It was really close. I went really early because in Le Havre I waited too long I think," Van Avermaet said. "I tried to go almost from the bottom. It was really long and the last 100 metres kept going forever. I saw that there was somebody in my wheel so I just kept on sprinting and hoped that they wouldn't come over.

"I have a very good team and to win the stage is very good. We've been doing well so far in this Tour and I think that this victory is a reflection of that performance."

The main contenders all finished safely in the main bunch as the general classification remained unchanged.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished sixth, seven seconds behind, to maintain his overall lead of two minutes 52 seconds over second-placed Tejay van Garderen.

Nairo Quintana stayed third, 3:09 adrift.

Six riders formed the day's breakaway, with Giant-Alpecin and Tinkoff-Saxo leading the charge from behind.

With three of the escapees soon getting swallowed up, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were the only ones left.

The trio still led with 1km to go as the final climb began, but were caught with the finishing line in sight.

Sagan led the way but appeared to slow down, seemingly believing the stage was won, allowing Van Avermaet to sweep in and clinch the victory.

Saturday's 14th stage follows a 178.5km route from Rodez to Mende.