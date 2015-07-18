Jones talks up United chances

???That’s the aim [to win the Premier League],??? the defender said after United’s pre-season victory over Club America in Seattle on Saturday morning.

???That’s what we want to be able to do. We have the squad now to be able to do that and there is no reason why we can’t.”

United have been busy in the transfer window, signing four players so far, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has confirmed he has a list of other targets they could bid for if manager Louis van Gaal feels further additions are required.

“Essentially there is [a physical list of names] because we track everything,” he said.

“It’s relentless because you’re immediately focused on the next [signing],” added??Woodward, who flew home on Saturday before returning to the United States for the third game of the tour against Barcelona in San Jose later this month.??

United have been linked with Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, whose arrival would limit Jones??? starting opportunities, but Jones insists he welcomes competition for places: “It’s healthy, it’s good for players.”

The 23-year-old added: “If one person is doing well it makes the other person do well and that is exactly what you need – especially at Manchester United.

“I am just going to try to do my best and hopefully that will be good enough to cement a starting place.”

Jones has also welcomed the signings of midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin, reducing his chances of being played out of position in the upcoming season.

“Thankfully we have signed a few midfielders so maybe you won’t see me in there,” he joked.??