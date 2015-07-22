Joshua gives Fury a chance

The Olympic gold medallist, who has trained in the Klitschko camp, admits the current WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight champion is the favourite, but not by much.

Fury went on the verbal offensive in the press conference in Dusseldorf on Tuesday and while he doesn’t believe that will play a part, Joshua is adamant that the challenger could spring a surprise.

“I give Fury a 40 per cent chance,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s young, he’s got nothing to lose which is important emotionally. He is a big man so the distance of range is equal, so I give him a chance.

“I don’t give him a 50-50 chance is because Klitschko has been reigning supreme for the last 10 years and he’s got that experience that Fury hasn’t.”

Joshua, who will fight Gary Cornish for the Commonwealth title in September, says it will be down to which fighter’s style controls the fight.

If Klitschko dominates he is expecting it to go the full 12 rounds but if Fury’s “irrational and emotional” style dictates the Manchester man could see an early knockout.