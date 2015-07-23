ECB confirms Pakistan series

The series will include three Test matches, four One-Day International matches and three T20 Internationals with England scheduled to arrive in the United Arab Emirates on 30 September 2015 and depart two months later on 1 December.??

The First Test will take place in Abu Dhabi???s Zayed Cricket Stadium between 13 and 17 October. The Second Test will be hosted at Dubai Cricket Stadium from 22 to the 26 October and Third Test from 1 to 5 November at Sharjah Cricket Club.

One day internationals are scheduled for 11 and 13 November at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 17 November at Sharjah Cricket Club and the 20 November at Dubai Cricket Club.

A T20 match will take place against a UAE XI at Zayed Cricket Stadium on the 23 November, before two International T20 matches against Pakistan at Dubai Cricket Club on 26 and 27 November. The series will conclude with the third and final 20/20 match against Pakistan on 20 November at Sharjah Cricket Club.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: ???We are pleased to have agreed the schedule for this series with the Pakistan Cricket Board. Our last tour to UAE saw Pakistan win the Test series while we were victorious in both the ODI and T20 series.??

“We expect this autumn???s tour will be equally hard fought and we trust that as many England fans as possible will make the trip to UAE to show their support for the team.???

Pakistan v England in UAE 2015 ??? tour Itinerary:

30 Sept England team arrive

05-06 Oct 2-day game vs Pakistan A Sharjah CC

08-09 Oct 2-day game vs Pakistan A Sharjah CC

13-17 Oct 1st Test ZCS, Abu Dhabi

22-26 Oct 2nd Test Dubai Cricket Stadium

01-05 Nov 3rd Test Sharjah CC

08 Nov 1-day practice match ZCS, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov 1st ODI D/N ZCS, Abu Dhabi

13 Nov 2nd ODI D/N ZCS, Abu Dhabi

17 Nov 3rd ODI D/N Sharjah CC

20 Nov 4th ODI D/N Dubai Cricket Stadium

23 Nov T20 v UAE XI ZCS, Abu Dhabi

26 Nov 1st IT20 Dubai Cricket Stadium

27 Nov 2nd IT20 Dubai Cricket Stadium

30 Nov 3rd IT20 Sharjah CC