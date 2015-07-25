Froome celebrating ‘unreal’ victory

The Briton was forced to dig deep to defend his lead on stage 20’s final climb to Alpe d’Huez, as Nairo Quintana launched an explosive attack.

Quintana shaved a full 1:20 off the deficit, but Froome will still seal a 1min 12sec overall victory provided he avoids crashing on Sunday.

The 30-year-old becomes the first Briton to win the race twice, as Team Sky record their third victory in the past four Tours.

"It's unreal," Froome told teamsky.com "I'm sure I haven't quite take it all on board yet. It's an unbelievable feeling to be sitting here still wearing this jersey.

"There were so many things going through my mind going up that last climb. There were moments where I thought, 'Hold on a second, I could be in danger here', but then always having my team-mates with me and having Wout [Poels] and Richie [Porte] there all the way until the end.”

Froome faced no less than five attacks on the day, and admitted he was hanging on for dear life by the end.

“I thought of all the sacrifices and the weeks of training camps, time away from my wife and my family," he added.

“Everything starts going through your head and I was on my limit there. I was hurting going up that last climb. But I just had to find something else just to keep pushing and get through today.

"It was only 110km but it felt like it was 300. It was such a hard stage.”