Crusaders change four for Lions

Crusaders boss Todd Blackadder has made four changes to his side that were hammered by the Hurricanes last Saturday.

The Crusaders must travel to Johannesburg this Saturday to play the Lions in the Super Rugby quarter-finals.

Scrum-half Andy Ellis will start this weekend after being pulled out from the team at late notice due to a calf injury. The only other change to the backline is Fijian flyer Jone Macilai will start in the 11 jersey after Nemani Nadolo was declared injured in the beginning of the week and was not named in their touring squad to Johannesburg.

In the forward pack, Sam Whitelock replaces Scott Barrett at lock, after Whitelock couldn't play last weekend as he was sick. Whitelock will join fellow All Black Luke Romano in the second-row.

Flanker Jordan Taufua will don the six jersey as Jimmy Tupou drops to the bench.

Crusaders: 15 Israel Dagg, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 David Havili, 11 Jone Macilai, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Andy Ellis, 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

Replacements: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Mike Alaalatoa, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Jimmy Tupou, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Ben Volavola, 23 Kieron Fonotia