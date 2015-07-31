Take a ride on American Pharoah

Only a select few have been able to ride Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah, but with the help of some incredible footage from GoPro, you can not only get a feel for what it would be like to jump into the saddle, but you can enjoy a 360° view.

Using six GoPro cameras on a special spherical rig, GoPro have captured a jockey's view of American Pharoah running at the Del Mar racetrack in California.

But this isn't just any video, you can use the navigation tool in the top left to get a full 360° perspective.

At this rate, out love affair with GoPro is going to be a lasting one.