Olympic mini-camp lures stars

The chance of getting a gold medal at the 2016 Brazil Olympics has seen a number of big names stars joining the US Men's Basketball mini-camp.

There are 34 players expected to attend the mini-camp next week which includes big names like LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.

The Americans are expected to bring 26 players from their national team pool plus eight newcomers to Las Vegas for two days of light workouts.

There will also be an inter-squad exhibition match that will look like an All-Star game.

The full list of players attending:

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Rudy Gay, Kyrie Irving, Mason Plumlee, Klay Thompson, Kenneth Faried in addition to Harden and Davis.

Also attending the mini-camp are – LaMarcus Aldridge, Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler, Michael Carter-Williams, Mike Conley, Paul George (he won't participate), Draymond Green, Blake Griffin, Tobias Harris, Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo, Chandler Parsons and John Wall.