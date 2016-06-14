Noves adds 11 to touring squad

France head coach Guy Novès has added 11 more players to his touring squad, including Louis Picamoles, for their series against Argentina.

Picamoles joins Maxime Médard, Sébastien Bézy, Gaël Fickou and Yoann Maestri as current Toulouse players arriving for the two Tests.

Castres centre Rémi Lamerat is also included while five players – hooker Clément Maynadier, flank Kélian Galletier, full-back Geoffrey Palis, second-row Fabrice Metz and prop Lucas Pointud – are yet to win an international cap and will hope to change that on either June 19 and June 25.

France squad:

Forwards: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Bègles), Lucas Pointud (Brive), Rabah Slimani (Stade Français), Remi Bonfils (Stade Français), Clément Maynadier (Bordeaux-Bègles), William Demotte (Agen), Julien Ledevedec (Bordeaux-Bègles), Fabrice Metz (Oyonnax), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Loann Goujon (Bordeaux-Bègles), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Raphael Lakafia (Stade Français), Kélian Galletier (Montpellier), Louis Picamoles (Toulouse)

Backs: Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux-Bègles), Sébastien Bézy (Toulouse), Jules Plisson (Stade Français), Francois Trinh-Duc (Montpellier), Jonathan Danty (Stade Français), Julien Rey (Bordeaux-Bègles), Gaël Fickou (Toulouse), Rémi Lamerat (Castres), Djibril Camara (Stade Français), Xavier Mignot (Grenoble), Maxime Médard (Toulouse), Geoffrey Palis (Castres), Hugo Bonneval (Stade Français)