Hazlewood at frugal best against Proteas

Josh Hazlewood has returned to the kind of miserly bowling that has led many to compare him to former Australia paceman Glen McGrath.

As much as it may irk Hazlewood to be constantly compared with the Oz legend, the 25-year-old's return of 2-20 from 10 overs against South Africa, will yet again have pundits drawing parallels between the two.

The quick's figures were the most econonomical by an opening bowler since 2005, and his simple yet effective bowling was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal Australian showing, of his performance Hazlewood remarked: "On that wicket it was very slow and low and tough to score on if you do bowl stump to stump, hit the right length … set the right fields,

"It can be pretty simple but sometimes hard to execute.

"Obviously different to the Australian wickets we play on but you've got to adapt … international cricket is about playing all over the world."

The New South Welshman opted out of playing in the IPL, and would have been keen to shake off the ring rust in Guyana. His performance was admirable but he has spoken of his need to continue working: "There's a little bit of rust there, as to be expected,

"We've obviously had that little bit of a break from international cricket but we've been training now for a month or month and a half.

"The body feels pretty good … the ball feels like it's coming out pretty well.

"Still plenty of improvement but yeah it's a good start."

The tri-series will now move to Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis. When asked if he thought AB De Villiers and Quinton de Kock would look to get after him on the smaller Warner Park outfield, Hazlewood replied: "I think so,

"I haven't been to St Kitts but I've heard the outfield is small.

"But if the wicket's going to be similar it is going to be hard to score."

The clash at Warner Park takes place on June 11 with South Africa leading the log from Australia on net run rate with the two sides both having gathered 5 points from the first two games, hosts the West Indies are one log point back, after their win in the opener against South Africa was followed by defeat to Australia.