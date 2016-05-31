Gori to captain Italy

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea has announced that Edoardo Gori will captain the Azzurri on their tour of the Americas next month.

Gori, who has represented Italy in 50 Tests, will lead Italy against Argentina on June 11 in Santa Fe before taking on the USA in San Jose on June 19 and Canada in Toronto on June 26.

The 26-year-old, who plies his trade with PRO12 side Treviso, is delighted with his appointment.

"I am honoured to lead the national team and to represent Italian rugby at the highest level, especially during this tour that will take us through three countries," he told the official Six Nations website.

"Conor and I thank all the staff for the trust they have wanted to give me, and all the technicians who have believed in me over the years: I will work my best to repay them.

"I will give my all to live up to the role in these challenges that lie ahead.

"To start a new cycle, there is great enthusiasm and I look forward to working with the staff and to take the field with my teammates in the coming weeks."

Gori replaces regular skipper Sergio Parisse, who is being rested by the new coach.

O'Shea is confident Gori will thrive in his new role.

"EdoRDO is still young, but already has 50 caps to his credit," he said.

"He's a player highly respected in Italy and abroad, and the captaincy will add a new element to his game.

"I know Guglielmo (Palazzani) and Alberto (Lucchese) will support him in the course of this tour, and I have no doubt he has all the qualities, on and off the field, to guide the team through an exciting and challenging tour."