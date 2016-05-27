Penguins set up Sharks Stanley Cup final

The Pittsburgh Penguins booked their spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in seven years after edging to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals decider on Thursday night.

Bryan Rust scored both Pittsburgh goals, either side of Jonathan Drouin’s leveller, in the second period as the Penguins sealed a 4-3 series victory to deny the Lightning a second cup final appearance in a row.

Coach: "They have become a team in the truest sense of the word. I couldn't be more proud, but we aren't done yet." pic.twitter.com/NtQNAPIsdb — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 27, 2016

Western Conference champions the San Jose Sharks lie in wait for the Penguins with game one of the best-of-seven series to be played in Pittsburgh on Monday night.